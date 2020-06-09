Analysts Expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Godaddy posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Godaddy’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Godaddy stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.63. 633,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,629. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $26,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,624.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,868 shares of company stock valued at $13,837,596 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Godaddy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 671,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Godaddy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 25,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Godaddy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 204,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

