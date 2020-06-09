Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hasbro posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.41.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,743. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

