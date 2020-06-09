Analysts Expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to Announce $3.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47. Home Depot posted earnings of $3.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.03.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $256.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,911. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $256.81. The company has a market cap of $274.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 94,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 46,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.