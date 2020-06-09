Analysts Expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.12. Stericycle reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of SRCL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 717,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,249. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $59,000.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.