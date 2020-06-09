Analysts Expect VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). VERONA PHARMA P/S reported earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VERONA PHARMA P/S.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.34).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNA. ValuEngine raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. 36,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,160. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VERONA PHARMA P/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S in the first quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. 53.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

