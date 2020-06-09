Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. VMware reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.41. 1,193,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,467. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day moving average of $140.77. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,230,103. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in VMware by 169.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 258 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 931.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.