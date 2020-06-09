Analysts Set Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) PT at $32.71

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIMC. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $37.17. 380,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 623,736 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after acquiring an additional 994,749 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,937,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,384,000 after acquiring an additional 86,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 189,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

