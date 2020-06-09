Analysts Set Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target at $95.33

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $8.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.95. 13,809,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,191,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $239.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of -962.19.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $6,566,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $32,306,260.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $29,583.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,959 shares of company stock valued at $34,003,471. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 700.0% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 643.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.