Analysts Set Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target at $24.61

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $16,496,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 377,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 107,012 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

CLB stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84, a PEG ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 3.05. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.