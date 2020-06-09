Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Target Price at $54.86

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

GTHX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 292,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,073. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $749.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.28.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 37,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

