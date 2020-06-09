Analysts Set Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Target Price at $20.55

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of ITMR stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $16.70. 21,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,103. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $171.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.60. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

