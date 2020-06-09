Analysts Set J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) PT at $100.18

Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti dropped their target price on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in J2 Global by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J2 Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in J2 Global by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in J2 Global by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. 317,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.74.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J2 Global will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

