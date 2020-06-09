Analysts Set Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) PT at GBX 258.11

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 258.11 ($3.29).

Several research firms have issued reports on JUP. Peel Hunt cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “add” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 415 ($5.28) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Shore Capital lowered their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 380 ($4.84) to GBX 225 ($2.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 362 ($4.61) to GBX 249 ($3.17) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 262 ($3.33) to GBX 169 ($2.15) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

JUP traded down GBX 15.40 ($0.20) on Friday, hitting GBX 253.40 ($3.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 230.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 308.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 161.65 ($2.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 437.80 ($5.57). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

In other news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £51,163.02 ($65,117.75).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

