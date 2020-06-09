Analysts Set Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) PT at $86.00

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

KAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research cut Kadant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $141,361.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,800.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,847.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,780 shares of company stock worth $1,329,331. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kadant by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 17.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.98. The stock had a trading volume of 81,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.40. Kadant has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $114.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kadant will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

