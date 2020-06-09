Analysts Set Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target at $21.56

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Lovesac alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lovesac by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lovesac by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lovesac by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lovesac by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 497,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,961. Lovesac has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $258.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.