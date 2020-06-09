Analysts Set On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) Target Price at GBX 407.50

On The Beach Group PLC (LON:OTB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.50 ($5.19).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.09) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 440 ($5.60) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

On The Beach Group stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 304 ($3.87). The stock had a trading volume of 757,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,885. The company has a market capitalization of $478.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 269.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 347.48. On The Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 112.60 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

