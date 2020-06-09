Analysts Set Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target at $28.50

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. 49,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,822. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Brolly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,004.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

