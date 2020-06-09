Analysts Set Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Price Target at $22.60

Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

PLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLT. Siris Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,448,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,956,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 905,200 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,170,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 1st quarter valued at $13,692,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 53,429 shares during the period.

Plantronics stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,168. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $631.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 47.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

