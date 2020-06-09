Analysts Set PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) PT at $36.92

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.08.

A number of analysts have commented on PPL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

PPL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.65. 9,483,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,143. PPL has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

