Analysts Set Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.80. 298,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,388. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.14. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

