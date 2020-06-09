Analysts Set WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target at $12.20

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

WHF has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:WHF remained flat at $$11.63 on Friday. 142,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,063. The stock has a market cap of $239.00 million, a PE ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.42%.

In related news, Director John Bolduc purchased 46,425 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $525,995.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,464.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson purchased 8,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 86,925 shares of company stock valued at $800,730. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resource America Inc. grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 77.4% during the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 524,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 229,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 156,542 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 231,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

