Analyzing Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) & Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telenor ASA and Maxcom Telecomunic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $12.95 billion 1.87 $883.79 million $0.73 22.52 Maxcom Telecomunic $68.52 million 0.05 -$14.60 million N/A N/A

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and Maxcom Telecomunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 4.28% 14.77% 2.54% Maxcom Telecomunic -37.97% -79.43% -14.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunic has a beta of -1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Telenor ASA and Maxcom Telecomunic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 1 5 0 0 1.83 Maxcom Telecomunic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Maxcom Telecomunic on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcast services include DTH, and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites and equipment. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About Maxcom Telecomunic

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company serves various sectors in hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, retail, manufacture, and building, as well as other companies. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

