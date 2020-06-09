Andrew Roberts Acquires 19,520,250 Shares of Field Solutions Holdings Ltd (ASX:FSG) Stock

Field Solutions Holdings Ltd (ASX:FSG) insider Andrew Roberts bought 19,520,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$390,405.00 ($276,882.98).

Andrew Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Field Solutions alerts:

On Friday, May 15th, Andrew Roberts 39,000,000 shares of Field Solutions stock.

On Friday, May 1st, Andrew Roberts bought 41,666 shares of Field Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$958.32 ($679.66).

On Tuesday, April 28th, Andrew Roberts bought 50,000 shares of Field Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$1,150.00 ($815.60).

The company has a market cap of $5.59 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. Field Solutions Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.04 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Field Solutions Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses in Australia. The company offers cloud computing, cloud application development, and cloud software development; designs and builds custom software products and solutions; establishes private and public cloud hosting services; designs and deploys private networks; migrates existing products and software to the cloud; manages, monitors, and optimizes cloud infrastructure; and builds disaster recovery scenarios.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Field Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.