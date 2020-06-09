Andrew Roberts Acquires 19,520,250 Shares of Field Solutions Holdings Ltd (ASX:FSG) Stock

Field Solutions Holdings Ltd (ASX:FSG) insider Andrew Roberts bought 19,520,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$390,405.00 ($276,882.98).
Andrew Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 15th, Andrew Roberts 39,000,000 shares of Field Solutions stock.
- On Friday, May 1st, Andrew Roberts bought 41,666 shares of Field Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$958.32 ($679.66).
- On Tuesday, April 28th, Andrew Roberts bought 50,000 shares of Field Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$1,150.00 ($815.60).
The company has a market cap of $5.59 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. Field Solutions Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of A$0.04 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Field Solutions Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses in Australia. The company offers cloud computing, cloud application development, and cloud software development; designs and builds custom software products and solutions; establishes private and public cloud hosting services; designs and deploys private networks; migrates existing products and software to the cloud; manages, monitors, and optimizes cloud infrastructure; and builds disaster recovery scenarios.
