ANGLO AMERN PLA/S (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Given New $58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ANGLO AMERN PLA/S (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,623. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. ANGLO AMERN PLA/S has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

ANGLO AMERN PLA/S Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

