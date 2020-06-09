ANGLO AMERN PLA/S (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Given New $58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ANGLO AMERN PLA/S (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,623. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. ANGLO AMERN PLA/S has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $16.25.
ANGLO AMERN PLA/S Company Profile
Further Reading: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLO AMERN PLA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLO AMERN PLA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.