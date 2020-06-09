Ankr Reaches Market Cap of $12.34 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and $1.90 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bittrex, Coinall and KuCoin. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $552.67 or 0.05693054 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002590 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,162,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bithumb, Coinall, KuCoin, Hotbit, ABCC, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, Bgogo, BitMax, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, Huobi Korea, Bitinka, Upbit, Coinone and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

