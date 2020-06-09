Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) dropped 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.10, approximately 2,402,825 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,246,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.
ARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.
The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 135.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 48.60, a quick ratio of 48.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 7,062,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,705,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $22,405,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after acquiring an additional 414,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $7,021,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI)
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
