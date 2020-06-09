Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) dropped 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.10, approximately 2,402,825 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,246,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

ARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 135.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 48.60, a quick ratio of 48.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $222,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,410.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 7,062,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,705,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $22,405,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after acquiring an additional 414,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $7,021,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

