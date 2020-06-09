Appian Way Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Boeing comprises about 1.3% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $25.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.50. 80,122,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,060,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.17. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.77.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

