Appian Way Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 73,514 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,000. Analog Devices makes up about 4.8% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 288,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Analog Devices by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 162,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,729 shares of company stock worth $1,632,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.71. 1,809,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,746. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average of $109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

