Appian Way Asset Management LP Invests $3.84 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 141,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000. CF Industries comprises approximately 2.8% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of CF Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 843,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after buying an additional 155,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $72,347,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

