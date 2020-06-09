Appian Way Asset Management LP Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 194,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Frontline comprises 1.4% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,503,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Frontline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

FRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of FRO stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,193,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.46. Frontline Ltd has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Frontline had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.46%.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

