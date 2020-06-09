Appian Way Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

SPCE traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,230,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,108,666. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $20,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares valued at $516,012,500.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.