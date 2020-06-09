Appian Way Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,665 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.11.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,951,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $133.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

