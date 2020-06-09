Appian Way Asset Management LP Sells 227,611 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Appian Way Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227,611 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

NYSE:BERY traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.34. 1,175,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

