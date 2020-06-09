Appian Way Asset Management LP Takes Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,351.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.67. 2,573,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,458. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

