Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLE. Bank of America started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. 4,838,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

