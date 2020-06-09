Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Down 13.2%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s stock price traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.47 and last traded at $75.91, 7,433,625 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 238% from the average session volume of 2,201,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

