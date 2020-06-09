Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report $1.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 million to $2.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 million to $8.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.48 million, with estimates ranging from $6.14 million to $14.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,091.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,793,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 175,920 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 121,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock remained flat at $$2.05 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,048. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.