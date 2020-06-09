Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading Down 6.6%

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91, approximately 1,321,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 975,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABUS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $137.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.85.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,091.92% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.