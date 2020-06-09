ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARKAY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get ARKEMA/S alerts:

ARKEMA/S stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.57. ARKEMA/S has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $108.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ARKEMA/S will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ARKEMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARKEMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.