Arqma Hits Market Capitalization of $30,515.82 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $30,515.82 and $2,295.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,740.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.56 or 0.02521037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.08 or 0.02618834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00476032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00701217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00070449 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00541395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 11,186,713 coins and its circulating supply is 5,142,170 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.