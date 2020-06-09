Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,032 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 1.54% of Arrow Electronics worth $62,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.42. The stock had a trading volume of 630,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,527. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

