Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 1,561 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,781,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,767. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.45%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

