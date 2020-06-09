Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 153.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period.

SJNK traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. 4,193,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,210. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

