Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 2,784 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. 2,389,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

