Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 200,014.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 562.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 536.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916,907 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99.

