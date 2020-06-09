Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.31.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,540,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,953,635. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.