Aspire Private Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

D traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.85. 2,459,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

