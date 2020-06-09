Aspire Private Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 78.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,682,000 after buying an additional 71,067 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 107.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $90.32. 2,962,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.97.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

