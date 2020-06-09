Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,832,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,210,000 after acquiring an additional 60,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,499,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 12.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 925,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 104,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after acquiring an additional 297,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.77. 449,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,357. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.42. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

