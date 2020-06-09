Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 276 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 766.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,549 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,507,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,931 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,072,000 after acquiring an additional 458,592 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,068.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 419,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 494,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after acquiring an additional 126,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGIB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.72. 16,154,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,276. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $60.43.

